Fans are mourning the loss of Robbie Coltrane.

The actor, best known for playing the half-giant groundskeeper Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” series, passed away Friday at age 72.

His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed to BBC News that Coltrane died in hospital in Scotland, calling him a “unique talent” and adding that his performance as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world.”

She added, “For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Along with the “Potter” series, Coltrane was also well remembered for his role in the detective TV series “Cracker” and his role in the James Bond entries “Goldeneye” and “The World Is Not Enough”.

News of Coltrane’s passed brought an outpouring of remembrances from fans, celebrities and more.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who famously wrote Hagrid with Coltrane in mind, shared her sadness at the loss on Twitter.

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Others who mourned included actor Stephen Fry, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, broadcaster Richard Coles and more.

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022

Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker.

Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed. RIP https://t.co/z9OCf4c83p — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 14, 2022

Very sorry to hear Robbie Coltrane has died. We shared a dressing room once and he had the biggest pants I have ever seen, which he wore with tremendous flair. We were friends from then on. pic.twitter.com/b1Wr5wUuz9 — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) October 14, 2022