Cynthia Bailey says she’s completely over her ex Peter Thomas.

Reacting to rumours that “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant was dating Thomas, Bailey said it didn’t bother her during the Housewife2Housewife panel at the second annual BravoCon.

“When that rumour came out, because Gizelle and I are very cool, she did call me [to tell me it wasn’t true],” said “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, via People. “I haven’t been with Peter in years, and it would be okay with me if she wanted to date him.”

Bailey’s tumultuous marriage with Thomas began when they tied the knot in January 2011. Cheating scandals, fights, and arguments with each other’s friends rocked their relationship and ultimately led to their divorce in 2016. They finalized the separation in 2017.

“Peter and I haven’t been together for years — once I’m done…” she said in response to a question of whether she would feel strange seeing him with Bryant. “Here’s the thing, I’m a Pisces — when I’m in, I’m in, when I’m out, [I’m out]. Peter and I are cool, we’ve always had a very respectful, cordial relationship.”

Bryant addressed the rumours herself when they first began circulating.

“I’ve known Peter for years,” Bryant told E! News after Thomas appeared on her show. “Peter comes around the group. I didn’t bring him around the group, someone else did. No, Peter and I have never dated, will not date. I think he’s a great guy, but not for me.”

She explained the reasoning behind immediately contacting Bailey as a way of protecting their friendship.

“I wanted her to know because I know how this ‘Housewives’ thing is. If there’s a rumor that I’m dating Peter, she’s doing press for other things, she’s going to be asked and I wanted her to be able to tell the truth which was, I’m not dating Peter,” she explained to Page Six, adding that Bailey showed her support for the hypothetical situation anyway.

“She was like, ‘Girl, you could do you. I don’t care what you do. Like, if you want to date him, have at it,'” Bryant recalled. “And I was like, ‘No.’ No shade to Peter, but no!”