Nick Nurse is putting on a show.

The Raptors head coach is hosting an evening of music in support of the Nick Nurse Foundation on Monday, Oct. 17 in Toronto.

READ MORE: Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Shares Details On Acting Debut

Performers set to appear at the event include R&B artist Ne-Yo, the New Power Generation — who were the backing band of the late Prince — CKay and Francesco Yates.

The event will benefit the foundation’s Music Labs, which works to improve the lives of children through music, sports and education.

READ MORE: Leona Lewis And Ne-Yo Team Up For New Festive Track ‘Kiss Me It’s Christmas’

The organization also supports programs and social justice initiatives to empower young people and families from underrepresented communities and provide them the resources necessary to becoming positive contributors to society.

Ne-Yo is currently on tour, having made recently a series of stops in the U.K., with shows planned in Jakarta and more in the coming months.