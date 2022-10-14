Rihanna’s iconic fashion show will return for the fourth time.

The musician announced she would be teaming up with Prime Video again for the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” with a thrilling video on her Instagram.

She captioned the post, “VOLUME 👏🏿 MF 👏🏿 FOUR 👏🏿”.

Rihanna serves up stylish looks with mood lighting in the video as she shows off various pieces of fashion from her popular beauty and fashion line.

The fashion experience is a popular event which showcases the latest Savage X Fenty styles from the music and fashion icon and features Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music. The star-studded event sees famous celebrities bringing their strongest looks to the annual event.

The announcement comes after the news of Rihanna returning to the world of music after a long hiatus as the halftime performer for the Super Bowl.

The singer admitted she was nervous for the performance, with a source close to her adding, “Rihanna never intended to take this long of a break from performing – it’s just how things turned out. Everything she does is theatrical and creative – all her fashion shows, her book, her makeup, it’s all part of her art.”

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Nov. 9.