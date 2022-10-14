Trevor Noah likes to poke fun at the fact that he looks a bit like The Weeknd.

The “Daily Show” host chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” about dressing as the Canadian hitmaker for Halloween last year.

Noah explained, “This is one of the strangest experiences I’ve ever had ’cause I know The Weeknd and I look similar from certain angles. The joke I have with him is I go, ‘I’m The Weekday,’ right?”

He then decided to have some fun with it and don The Weeknd’s signature red suit/black glove and sunglasses After Hours ensemble for Halloween.

Noah recalled, “I’m walking downtown in New York. It’s Halloween. Everyone is dressed up as other things. Someone screams, ‘The Weeknd!’ So I go, ‘Yeah, that’s the outfit. I get it.’ Then she’s like, ‘Can I get a selfie, The Weeknd?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, you think I am The Weeknd?'”

The fan then refused to believe him when he tried to tell her that he was not the “Starboy” musician.

Noah went on, “She’s like, ‘You’re lying. I recognize you.’ I was like, ‘Wait, why would The Weeknd be The Weeknd for Halloween?’ And then she got angry.

“She’s like, ‘I thought you were nice.’ Then I’m like, ‘Well, guess The Weeknd’s not nice. I don’t know what’s happening right now.'”

“So now,” he told Fallon, “I’m gonna go as him every year.”

Despite loving Halloween now, Noah admitted the holiday is something he’s become more familiar with while living in the U.S.

He said, “It took me a while to get into it because — for those who are from Africa, you know what I’m talking about — Halloween is not something we really celebrate there. My parents, my mom, my gran, everyone, they just go, ‘That’s witchcraft.'”

He laughed, “If I was like, ‘Ah, I’m gonna dress up as the devil,’ my mom was like, ‘Then I will send you to hell.'”