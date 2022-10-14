Olivia Wilde is a committed parent.

In her new cover story interview with Elle, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director shared her frustration with the public’s assumption about her relationship with her kids.

“I share custody of my kids with my ex,” she clarified.

Wilde shares 8-year-old son Otis and 6-year-old daughter Daisy with ex Jason Sudeikis.

“If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” the actress continued.

“The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother,” Wilde added. “You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”

Also in the interview, Wilde talked about the hate she receives on social media as a woman in her late-30s.

“It’s so interesting for me when that comes from women because I’m like, ‘Do you plan on not getting older? Or if you already are older, do you feel that you don’t deserve the same opportunities in life?’” she said. “It’s so sad to me to look at that and realize people have such small expectations for their own lives and they are projecting those expectations onto me. And I reject your projections.”