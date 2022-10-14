“Halloween Ends” is just beginning its rise at the box office.

The final installment in the “Halloween” horror film franchise officially comes out on Oct. 14, but already began airing in some theatres on Thursday night for the previews.

Variety reports the horror film managed to pick up $5.4 Million from those viewings alone and is projected to reach over $50 million during the opening weekend.

The film from Universal, Blumhouse and Miramax opened in theatres and launched on NBC’s streaming service Peacock Friday.

The previous film in the franchise, “Halloween Kills”, opened with $49 million during its release weekend as it also streamed on peacock.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ last girl Laurie Strode goes toe to toe with masked killer Michael Myers again for the 13th film in the franchise. The movie is advertised to be the final confrontation between the mortal enemies and also stars Andi Matichack and Rohan Campbell.

David Gordon Green directs the film.

The original “Halloween” franchise launched in 1978 with John Carpet behind the camera and script. The movie was met with success and spawned multiple films in the franchise, including a trio of films by Rob Zombie.

“Halloween Ends” is out in theatres now.