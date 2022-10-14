Drake and The Weeknd performs on stage during a date of his "Nothing Was the Same" 2014 World Tour at Nottingham Capital FM Arena on March 16, 2014 in Nottingham, England.

Drake and The Weeknd have both publicly blasted the Grammys, but the Canadian hitmakers appear to be full-on boycotting the 2023 awards entirely.

As Pitchfork reports, Grammy ballots went out to voters on Friday, revealing that both artists chose not to submit their new albums for consideration.

According to the outlet, while both artists do appear on the ballot for their various guest work on other artists’ projects, their solo albums — Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” — are conspicuous by their absence.

READ MORE: Drake Withdraws His Grammy Nominations For Best Rap Album And Performance

Drake has made no secret of his displeasure with what he sees as a “disconnect” between out-of-touch Grammy voters and the music that is actually popular, an opinion he expressed last year by pulling his music from consideration after receiving nominations for his album Certified Lover Boy and the single “Way 2 Sexy”.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake said back in 2020.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Plans Permanent Grammy Boycott After ‘Blinding Lights’ Snub, Blasts ‘Secret Committees’

The Weeknd has likewise been vocal with his Grammy criticism, declaring his intention to permanently boycott the awards after Blinding Lights — despite being one of the year’s biggest albums — was completely snubbed, tweeting his accusation that the voting was “corrupt.”