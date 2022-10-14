BRAVOCON -- Thrills in Beverly Hills Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Brad Goreski, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley --

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” caused quite the commotion on Friday, the first day of the second annual BravoCon convention.

Roughly 20 minutes before Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke took the stage for their set panel “Thrills in Beverly Hills”, presented by Tresemmé, longing fans disrupted the event as they shoved patient attendees waiting in line and pushed past security in order to get closer to the stage.

Bravo issued a statement to People, stating: “There was an issue where we failed to clear the room after one panel ended while the audience for the ‘RHOBH’ panel entered, causing an overcapacity issue. Security acted immediately to ensure safety for all present. We want to ensure that everyone has the weekend and great experience they came for.”

The hit reality TV series seems to be the only panel that didn’t run smoothly as security maintained an orderly fashion during previous events as fans lined up according to the entry ticket tier they purchased, such as VIP and General Admission.

The ruckus unfolded as dividing curtains were pulled back allowing patrons on the other side to see, which many interpreted as an invitation to set foot in the room. Fans quickly swarmed the aisles and the stage was circled with spectators. Frustrated seaters began to yell, requesting others to sit down so that they could have a clear view.

Attendees reacted to the unorganized event on Twitter:

We waited for an hour only to leave bc of all the behavior. I’m not going throw people down for #rhobh Bad behavior + lax event staff=super mess Such a disappointment #BRAVOCON22 https://t.co/gmuORF23LH — Tara (@TaraDactyl718) October 14, 2022

So scary I got shoved and like then I was reacting to my friend and some girl got in my face. — Nelini Stamp🐺🐜 (@NelStamp) October 14, 2022

The #RHOBH #Bravocon panel is in 5 minutes and it is PACKED to the walls. Standing room only. People are legit feuding looking for a seat. BH is *the* moment. — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 14, 2022

“Shame on @BravoTV. #BravoCon is the new Fyre Festival,” Morning Consult’s Olivia Petersen tweeted alongside a video of the action which sees fans abandoning their place in line as they duck under ropes. “Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands. It’s a s**t show.”

Petersen later clarified her post with another tweet after receiving some backlash, writing: “I want to be clear: calling #Bravocon ‘Fyre Festival’ was reactive & exaggerative based on that video and our experience with that specific panel. Yes, there’s been some disorganization but @BravoTV has made clear it’s committed to making this right the rest of the weekend.”

An event organizer eventually reacted to the chaos by making a safety announcement, telling patrons who were standing or sitting on the floor on the other side of the curtain to relocate. However, more fans entered the scene shortly after. People in the room then began to shout, “Move GA! Move GA”, demanding organizers to remove general admission ticket holders outside the panel room. The organizer made another announcement revealing that the packed panel, as seen in the TikTok video below, would be cancelled if the situation couldn’t be sorted out but it ended up taking place.

Elsewhere during the panel, Rinna made a surprise appearance after previously sharing that she wouldn’t be attending the convention due to a scheduling conflict. However, as the reality star hit the stage, she was booed by many people in the crowd.

While speaking about the show’s 12th season, Rinna addressed some of her criticized behaviour.

“How about when I screamed at Sutton? I mean, that was really intense,” Rinna told moderator Brad Goreski. “The two times I screamed at Sutton, how about that? … To see it back, I was quite horrified.”

BravoCon 2022 will continue to run through the weekend at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City until it concludes on Sunday.