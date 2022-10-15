Click to share this via email

Bartenders everywhere have been learning how to make a negroni sbagliato after a TikTok video featuring “House of the Dragon” stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke went viral.

In the video, the two discuss a variety of random subjects, including their favourite cocktails.

For D’Arcy, that cocktail is a “negroni sbagliato… with prosecco in it.”

Cooke replies, “Stunning!”

The brief exchange — which was a small part of a longer video in which the two ask each other random questions — unexpectedly went viral, and wound up spawning countless memes.

what happened to my browser (and my brain) when I tried to google negroni sbagliato pic.twitter.com/uFsM7VcwNP — meloffbird (@meloffbird) October 15, 2022

Y'all trying a negroni sbagliato with prosecco pic.twitter.com/hNUTb2aN3V — Southern Homo (@SouthernHomo) October 13, 2022

Bartenders when they’re asked to make a negroni sbagliato with Prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/I3WXBGUC4c — Enya De Wolf (@_enyadewolf) October 14, 2022

oh nothing, just thinking about emma’s negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/712yu3DgkX — mina 🎃 (@axolotl_grl) October 10, 2022

So how does D’Arcy feel about spawning all those hilarious negroni sbagliato memes?

“I feel so embarrassed,” D’Arcy admitted in an interview with the New York Times. “Because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia [Cooke] laugh.”

Meanwhile, D’Arcy also pointed out they weren’t quite sure how to explain the phenomenon to their mother.

“I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me, but I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort,” they quipped.