Abigail Breslin is opening up about a painful chapter from her past to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

In a candid Instagram post she shared on Friday, the “Zombieland” star revealed that she has been the victim of domestic violence.

“October is #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth and I wanted to share a little bit about my story,” Breslin wrote.

READ MORE: Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Writes Powerful Letter Highlighting ‘Tragic’ Domestic Violence Statistics

“I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years,” she continued. “It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent. I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries… injuries most people didn’t even see.”

Breslin then detailed how she would hide her injuries. “I would use concealer and caked on foundation to hide any and all bruises, because in some way, I still cared for this person,” she said.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Is ‘Heartbroken’ By Angelina Jolie’s New Claim Of Alleged Domestic Violence, Source Says

“The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse,” Breslin wrote. “I felt so unworthy of anyones love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME.”

After thanking friends and family who have supported her, she admitted she still experiences PTSD from the experience of that past relationship.

“I now am in a wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing relationship with my fiancé,” she concluded. “My C-PTSD (complex post traumatic stress disorder) is much better than it was in the first 2 years after my abusive relationship, but, I still have moments. I still occasionally have nightmares, and certain things still do trigger me. I am still healing.”