On Oct. 15, 2017, as the Harvey Weinstein scandal exploded and numerous women in Hollywood and beyond began sharing their stories of sexual harassment, Alyssa Milano issued a tweet.

“If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet,” Milano wrote.

That tweet caught on like a wildfire, generating thousands of responses within hours and sparking a movement that led the #MeToo hashtag to take on a life of its own as numerous women throughout the world shared their own personal stories.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the former “Charmed” star marked the fifth anniversary by retweeted her original tweet, sharing the hashtag #MeToo.

Back in 2018, Milano spoke with NBC News about the power of what her tweet had evolved into.

“Everyone was so brave to talk about their experiences,” Milano said, on the first anniversary of her tweet.

“The most beautiful thing from all of this is not only women standing up and using their voices but standing up for each other in solidarity,” Milano added. “The collective pain we’ve felt has turned into a collective power. It’s amazing.”

At the time, she added, “We’ve come really, really far in a year, but I think we have a lot further to go. No movement is perfect. There are going to be setbacks. But I think it’s within the grey areas that we can have important discussions about setting boundaries that have never been set before.”