Sarah Ferguson‘s feeling the (puppy) love on her 63rd birthday!

Ferguson took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of photos with Queen Elizabeth‘s corgis, Sandy and Muick, as the trio enjoyed a little fun in the park. In one post, the duchess is laying on the grass while petting the pups who look happy as ever to be out in nature. She captioned that post, “The presents that keep giving.”

In a separate post, Ferguson posted five more photos with her fur babies as they appear to plant a kiss and snuggle up next to her. The post was certainly cuteness overload.

One person commented, “My heart melts at this… Its a lovely site to see sarah. Its important that a pet gets a home after it’s care giver passes. And yours is a true honour. What a beautiful gift of trust to you. ❤️🙏There are charities that do this. Enjoy your bonding ❤️🐹.”

The pictures come one week after Ferguson told the Telegraph that the late monarch’s dogs — a gift to Elizabeth from Ferguson and Prince Andrew — are adjusting to life with her, her ex-husband and their dogs.

“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” Ferguson told the publication about the corgis joining her five terriers at the Royal Lodge Windsor.

The duchess added that having the “national treasures” with her and the Duke of York has been “a big honour.”

Sandy and Muick were gifted to Her Majesty over the pandemic by the duchess and duke, while Prince Philip was in the hospital, ahead of his death in April 2021.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96, on Sept. 8. That month, a source revealed to ET that the dogs were by her side during the final hours of her life.

“Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis were with her in her final hours in her room at Balmoral,” a source said. Adding that the pair “were there to comfort the Queen.”

