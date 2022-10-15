Pete Davidson exited “Saturday Night Live” at the end of last season, but he’ll next be seen in a new comedy series streaming on Peacock.

The half-hour comedy is titled “Bupkis”, and recently began production in New York City, described as “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

The series also features former “Sopranos” star Edie Falco, who will play Davidson’s mom, and “Goodfellas” icon Joe Pesci as Davidson’s grandfather.

Peacock has unveiled the first photo from the upcoming series, featuring Davidson and Pesci.

Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci – “Bupkis” — Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Davidson wears several hats in his new show; in addition to starring, he’s also writer and executive producer, as his his former “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels.

