BravoCon is currently underway in New York City, the annual convention aimed at fans of “The Real Housewives” franchise and other Bravo reality shows.

Naturally, Andy Cohen is front and centre, and E! News reported that the “Watch What Happens Live” host had a confession to make during a panel discussion on Saturday with “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie as he discussed the current state of his love life.

“Daddy needs help,” joked Cohen, the single father of 3-year-old son Benjamin and daughter Lucy, 5 months.

He confirmed that he’s currently single, but added, “I’m looking.”

In fact, he told the “Today” hosts, he’s been trying to find that special someone via dating apps.

“I’m on Raya. I’m on Tinder,” he quipped. “I’m ready to go!”