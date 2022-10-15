Gigi Hadid had a candid conversation about what it’s like being the big boss for her own company.

In September, the model launched a cashmere brand called Guest in Residence and, in a new interview, she opened up about the reality of running her own business.

“I have imposter syndrome all the time,” Hadid told Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on Friday at the magazine’s Forces of Fashion event.

While many would reason that Hadid’s mega-model status and years-long experience in the industry makes her a fashion expert, the 27-year-old explained that she chose a more difficult path, instead of the easier route, when it comes to her brand’s offerings- a line of intentional products.

“I thought that it was…not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation,” Hadid said. “It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style.”

The supermodel also shared that her two-year-old daughter Khai motivated her to bring Guest in Residence to life.

“You can’t model forever,” Hadid explained. “I was creative and that is where I saw my life going.

“I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it [pregnancy] just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job,” she continued. “I can take my daughter there with me.”

Hadid previously spoke about Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, calling her “a blessing” during the Sept. 11 episode of “Sunday Today”.

“I think she’s a genius,” she said at the time. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid…She’s so mobile, jumping off things. Very brave, which is great.

“The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers,” Hadid added, “it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”