Sportscaster Bob Costas hilariously misidentified MLB star Shane Bieber for Justin Bieber.

While providing commentary during a post-season baseball game on Friday, the iconic sports commentator accidentally identified the Cleveland Guardians pitcher as the “Peaches” music star.

“Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch,” Costas said during the team’s American League Division Series game against the New York Yankees before taking a pause. “Did I actually call Shane Bieber, Justin Bieber? I vowed that would not happen.

“I’m sure it’s not the first time it’s happened in his life,” he joked before wondering out loud “if [Bieber’s] watching the game.”

Costas, 70, then corrected himself to clarify the mishap for viewers.

“Shane Bieber, ladies and gentlemen,” he said.

Following the mix-up, field reporter Lauren Shehadi decided to challenge her fellow broadcasters’ musical knowledge, asking them to name one of Bieber’s songs. Analyst Ron Darling quickly shouted “Yummy”, answering correctly.

The “classic mix-up” was captured by Sportsnet and shared to their Twitter account:

This isn’t the first time that Shane, 27, has been mistaken for Justin, 28. In 2019, the athlete shared a photo of his official baseball card that mistakenly referred to his first name as “Justin” to which the singer replied, forming an internet bromance that would follow in the weeks to come as Justin hilariously wore a “Not Shane Bieber” shirt.