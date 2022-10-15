Tiffany Haddish is trying to maintain a positive outlook on life since the child sex abuse lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears was dropped in September.

Earlier this week, the actress seemingly shared an update about her life on Twitter, expressing gratitude over the dropped lawsuit. The “Girls Trip” star denied the allegations against her and Spears which accused the pair of inappropriately interacting with two underage children while pressuring them into recording sexually explicit skits.

“God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable,” Haddish tweeted. “But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God!

“You are the best at getting rid of the mess. (and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen,” she added.

On Sept. 20, the accusers dropped the lawsuit. A day later, Haddish told TMZ that she “lost everything” due to the legal case. “All my gigs gone,” Haddish said. “Everything gone … I don’t have no job.”