Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for the season 1 finale of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”, “Whose Show Is This?” Don’t read on if you haven’t watched!

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” wrapped up its first season on Thursday with a majorly-meta finale that found Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), literally breaking the fourth wall to reset the things that had gone wrong with her story.

After discovering that billionaire Todd Phelps (Jon Bass) was HulkKing, the leader of the She-Hulk hating online forum, Intelligencia, who had stolen her blood in order to create a Hulk serum of his own, and learning that Abomination (Tim Roth) was holding a meeting of these trolls at his Summer Twilights retreat, and having to face off against nemesis Titania (Jameela Jamil) once again, Jen had just about enough.

So, she busted her way through the Disney+ menu into the “Marvel Assembled” docuseries, walked through the Disney lot and confronted the head of Marvel creative, an A.I. named K.E.V.I.N. (who sports a familiar-looking black baseball cap) to get her life back to normal — and facilitate a reunion with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in the process.

But, even as Jen got some of her happy endings, there was yet another surprise in store — her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), showed up, returning from his adventures to Sakaar with a new family member in tow. He introduced the group to his son, Skaar, without much in the way of an explanation, but the mere existence of the offspring opens the door for plenty of fan theories about what’s to come for the characters.

ET spoke with Maslany following the finale to get the scoop on all things “She-Hulk” finale, from smashing the fourth wall to smashing… Matt Murdock. Read on learn more!

ET: Jen’s fourth-wall busting moment with K.E.V.I.N. was one of the most fun moments of the series, and so in character for She-Hulk. Was that the plan from the very beginning as to how the season was going to end?

Tatiana Maslany: I don’t even know when that locked in or even when I read that script. But I just remember being so excited by it and kind of tingly because it felt really irreverent and special, and it was so un-precious. It was really cool.

Another part of Jen’s journey in the finale was being restricted from using her She-Hulk powers, and maybe being surprised at how upset she is by that. Where do you think she’s at with her hero’s journey by the end of the season?

I mean, I feel like this thing was thrust on her in a way that wasn’t her choice. And so she struggles with accepting it because it’s not on her terms, it’s not the way she wanted it to be, and she has a plan for her life. But then as she starts to investigate what this side of her is, when it’s taken from her — again, not by her choice — she’s like, “Wait, but where is my choice in this? Where’s my decision? How do I get to navigate this new part of my life? And why does everyone else seem to be able to decide for me?” So it’s really about reclaiming control of the story and control of who gets to tell her story and who gets to decide her story for her.