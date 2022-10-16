Camilla, Queen Consort was on hand for QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, where shued judged the Best Turned Out in the Parade Ring and presented the trophy to the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Champions Day is the finale of the British flat racing season, and the highest-paying race day in Britain.

READ MORE: Camilla, Queen Consort Poses With Hundreds Of Teddy Bears Left In Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

As the Daily Mail reported, Camilla wore a navy blue and white dress with matching coat from Bruce Oldfield, accompanied by a Philip Treacy hat.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images — Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After the face, new Queen Consort awarded awards and medals to the winners.

Among those honoured were Lady Cecil (who accepted on behalf of her late husband, Sir Henry Cecil) and retired jockey Willie Carson, who were awarded QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame medals.

Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort (C) poses for a photograph with connections of Bayside Boy, the winner of the Queen Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla also cheered on the horse King’s Lynn — which King Charles inherited from his later mother — as it competed in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes; ultimately, however, King’s Lynn finished in 10th place, while Bayside Boy was declared the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

READ MORE: Camilla, Queen Consort, Steps Out For First Solo Royal Engagement Since The Queen’s Death

Also attending the event was John Warren, the King’s racing manager and Sir Francis Brooke, who had served as the late Queen’s representative at Ascot.

“I’m delighted that the King and Queen Consort have had their first winner, and they’ll be delighted,” said Warren, as reported by BBC News.