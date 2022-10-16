A new documentary series about Elon Musk recently debuted on British television, and unveiled some pretty wild revelations.

“The Elon Musk Show”, which premiered Wednesday, Oct. 12 on BBC, is director Marian Mohamed’s deep dive into the life and career of the controversial Tesla/SpaceX mogul, featuring interviews with family members, employees, close friends and enemies, telling the intimate story of Musk’s incredible journey to become the world’s richest man.

“>”Using extensive archive footage taken throughout his life, from South Africa to Silicon Valley, the series analyses the key moments in Elon’s career, from his first tech startups through to Tesla and SpaceX,” reads the synopsis.

One of the strangest revelations in the docuseries, reports OK!, involves Musk’s relationship with Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.

Among those interviewed for the series is Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon, who revealed one of Musk’s more bizarre beliefs.

“She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” Gordon said.

“That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him,” Gordon explained.

“Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it,” he added. “She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him.”