Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez may have just broken the Internet with their new photo. The pic, posted by photographer Tyrell Hampton, Sunday, sees Hailey and Selena get cozy for the camera, as the pair smile while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“plot twist,” Hampton captioned the cheeky photo.

A source tells ET that by taking the photo, Hailey and Selena wanted to show the word that “there’s no beef or bad feelings” between them anymore.

“Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They’ve both moved on and are happy in their own lives,” the source shared. “They wanted to show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.”

The photo comes just two weeks after Hailey got candid on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last month about the bullying she’s faced from fans of both her husband, Justin Bieber, and his very famous ex-girlfriend over allegations that she had come between the pop stars and their years-long on-again, off-again relationship.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.”

Despite the mutual respect Hailey said they both share, the 25-year-old model has found herself targeted endlessly by Jelena stans online. Hailey admitted to getting in a “really dark” place as a result and “having thoughts of, like, it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore.”

While Hailey said at the time that she and Selena have spoken since she married Justin in 2018, when asked whether she or Justin have ever approached Selena to ask her fans to cool it on the social media attacks, she said they have not.

“What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have,” Hailey said, “and maybe there’s something she knows about, like, it wouldn’t fix anything.”

In the end, Hailey said she gets through it by staying focused on herself and her relationship.

“They’ve never ruined anything for me,” she says of online critics. “They’re not ruining my life, they’re not ruining my happiness and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing. You’re actually not taking anything away from me. So that’s what I keep stepping forward with.”

Selena addressed the online hate Hailey spoke about just days after the podcast aired, taking to TikTok where she called the hate she’s seen online “vile and disgusting.”

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena said in the live video. “All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

“If you support Rare,” she continued, referencing her beauty line, “I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is — words matter. Truly matter.”

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

Selena also maintained that the hateful speech wasn’t coming from her and reminded her fans and followers that she stands for kind words, and they should too.

“So, it ain’t comin’ from me. And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else,” Selena added. “And I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day.”

For more on Selena’s response, check out the video below.

