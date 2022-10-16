In the wake of Megan Thee Stallion pulling double duty on “Saturday Night Live” as host and musical guest, the show is going to be doing the same thing with the next guest: Jack Harlow.

During last night’s episode, “SNL” announced that Harlow would be making his hosting debut in the Oct. 29 show, and will also be musical guest.

This will mark Harlow’s second time on the “SNL” musical stage, following his previous performance in March 2021.

Harlow recently completed filming the reboot of “White Men Can’t Jump”, in which he stars as Billy Hoyle (played by Woody Harrelson in the 1992 original), opposite Sinqua Walls, who plays Wesley Snipes’ character Sidney Deane.

If Harlow brings the same level of commitment to “SNL” as he did to his movie debut, viewers should be in for a treat.

“You know, I did the work to get it,” Harlow told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “I put the time in with the script. I sat with it. I considered things. I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do. I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.