Even Donald Trump has had enough of Kanye West.

According to Rolling Stone, the former president has told numerous people that West is acting too “crazy” and that he needs some professional “help,” two sources stated.

West has hit headlines over the years after voicing his support for Trump and his controversial “Make America Great Again” campaign.

Trump also reportedly signaled that it’s best that he keeps his mouth shut about West for now, Rolling Stone added.

READ MORE: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian’s Ex Ray J Reunite At Candace Owens Movie Screening

West has made multiple anti-Semitic remarks recently, telling Revolt TV’s “Drinks Champs” podcast: “Could you even really run this interview? Because Mav didn’t run my interview. You know what I’m saying? They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out. This s**t lit, right? I’m lit right? I’m lit,” the Daily Mail reported.

West’s latest comments come after he was slammed earlier this month and locked out of his Twitter account following a tweet with anti-Semitic tones.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” the rapper wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Booted By Bank, Claims Candace Owens

His tweet was blocked and replaced with the automated message, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

A spokesperson for Twitter told the outlet, “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” amid ongoing controversy surrounding the star.