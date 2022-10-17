Kanye West may find himself in legal hot water over some of his recent comments.

Over the weekend, the rapper appeared on the “Drink Champs” podcast, earning public outrage for numerous anti-semitic statements, as well as a claim that George Floyd died of an overdose.

A Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murdering Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was face down on the ground. A video of the incident sparked mass protests around the globe.

Ever since the video went viral, some have falsely claimed that Floyd, who had drugs in his system, had actually died of an overdose unrelated to officer Derek Chauvin’s actions.

During the podcast, West repeated the claim and suggested a conspiracy theory, telling the hosts, “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

On Twitter, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt responded to the rapper’s statement on behalf of Floyd’s family, announcing that they are considering a lawsuit against West.

“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” Merritt explained.

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines and diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” the lawyer added.

West was roundly criticized on Twitter for his comments about Floyd.

George Floyd was murdered. We all watched the video in horror. He did not die of a fentanyl overdose. Kanye West is a pathetic, boot licking, white supremacy apologist. I hope Floyd’s family sues the ‘white lives matter’ shirt off his back. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 16, 2022

Kanye West has been clad in MAGA hats, confederate flags, and White Lives Matter t-shirts. He asserted “Slavery was a choice.”, he’s made antisemitic remarks, and he made a FALSE claim that “George Floyd died of a Fentanyl overdose.” It’s time to #CancelKanye. 🚮🚫 — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) October 17, 2022

@kanyewest U REALLY HAVE A DEEP HATRED N YOUR HEART FOR BLACK PEOPLE ‼️first you said slavery was a choice, then white lives matter , now George Floyd.N AINT NOBODY GO TELL YO ASS YOU SICK FOR DOING THIS TO OUR RACE smh WELL I AM #justdoit If u think u white JUST DO IT ‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 16, 2022