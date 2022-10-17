Emma Corrin says they think Princess Diana was “so queer” in “many ways.”

The actress played the late Princess of Wales in season 4 of “The Crown”.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin spoke about their decision to use they/them pronouns, as well as sharing how they thought Diana was the “other” in her family, the Daily Mail reported.

Corrin also pointed out that Diana always embraced “outsiders.”

Elsewhere during the candid chat, Corrin spoke about identifying as non-binary, telling the paper: “I don’t know where my gender exploration is going to go and I don’t really want to think about it, I just know that I feel more comfortable in myself than I have in a long time.”

The star admitted they were “very, very lucky” because their mother and father had been very supportive in regards to their gender identity.

Corrin previously told Vogue about gender fluidity and coming out as non-binary to their parents: “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me.”

They added, “I started dating a girl and told my mum, and then my little brother DM’d me saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I’ve been bi for ages.’”