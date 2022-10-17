After being blocked by major social media platforms, Ye is buying his own.

On Monday, Parlement Technologies announced that they had signed a deal with Kanye West for the rapper to buy the right-wing social media app Parler.

READ MORE: Kanye West Locked Out Of Twitter Following Anti-Semitic Tweet And Instagram Account Restriction

The app was originally created to “fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship and cancel culture,” and West’s move comes after a string of anti-semitic posts and statements led Twitter and Instagram to lock his accounts.

“Ye has become the richest Black man in history through music and apparel and is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment,” West and Parlement said in a joint statement to Variety.

West added, “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Parler was originally founded in 2018 as an “uncancellable free speech platform.” In 2021, the app was delisted from Apple and Google’s app stores, and Amazon cut it off from its AWS cloud service, citing incitement of violence in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The app reappeared on the app stores a few months later, after the company satisfied Apple and Google on moderation of hate speech and violent content.

READ MORE: ‘The Shop’ Announces Kanye West Episode Won’t Air Over ‘Hate Speech’

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said West’s purchase of Parler “will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

West has been the subject of much public outcry in recent weeks, first for debuting his “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, followed by a string of anti-semitic statements, including tweeting that he was going “death con 3” on Jewish people.

He doubled down on those sentiments in an unaired interview on “The Shop”, and a recent appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast, as well as propagating the false claim that George Floyd died due a fentanyl overdose.