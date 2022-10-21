Click to share this via email

Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, and Meghan Trainor all release new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – October 14th, 2022

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”, plus Midnights (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Surrender My Heart”. plus The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)

Meghan Trainor – “Made You Look”, plus Takin’ It Back (ALBUM)

Arctic Monkeys – “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”, plus The Car (ALBUM)

(G)-I-DLE – ‘Nxde’

Shakira and Ozuna – “Monotonia”

Ellie Goulding – “Let It Die”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Shawn Desman – “Maniac”, BAYLI – “Pressure” plus Stories 2 (EP), Trevor Daniel – “Karma”, Bank & Ranx with Konshens and Demarco – “Balenciaga”, Noah Thompson – “Make You Rich”, Happy Fits – “Little One”, Lilyisthatyou – “Do I make you nervous?”, Fefe Dobson – “Recharge My Heart”, JORDY – “I get high”

Keep On Your Radar:

Louis Tomlinson – Faith In The Future (ALBUM)

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announces his new album, Faith In The Future, set for release on November 11, 2022.

Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’ drops November 18, 2022.

Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)

Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on Feb 3, 2023.