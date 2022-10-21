It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – October 14th, 2022
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”, plus Midnights (ALBUM)
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Surrender My Heart”. plus The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)
Meghan Trainor – “Made You Look”, plus Takin’ It Back (ALBUM)
Arctic Monkeys – “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”, plus The Car (ALBUM)
(G)-I-DLE – ‘Nxde’
Shakira and Ozuna – “Monotonia”
Ellie Goulding – “Let It Die”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Shawn Desman – “Maniac”, BAYLI – “Pressure” plus Stories 2 (EP), Trevor Daniel – “Karma”, Bank & Ranx with Konshens and Demarco – “Balenciaga”, Noah Thompson – “Make You Rich”, Happy Fits – “Little One”, Lilyisthatyou – “Do I make you nervous?”, Fefe Dobson – “Recharge My Heart”, JORDY – “I get high”
Keep On Your Radar:
Louis Tomlinson – Faith In The Future (ALBUM)
Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announces his new album, Faith In The Future, set for release on November 11, 2022.
Nickelback – Get Rollin’ (ALBUM)Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’ drops November 18, 2022.
Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)
Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.
Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)
Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.
Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)
Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on Feb 3, 2023.