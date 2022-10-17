Monique Samuels and her husband Chris have responded to split rumours.

People reported the pair were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

However, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star has since shared a video seemingly mocking the claims on Instagram

In the clip, Monique told her fans that she’d spent the day hiking, before turning the camera to Chris and asking what he had to say about it.

Laughing, the reality TV star then showed off her wedding ring, appearing to slam the breakup rumours.

She wrote in the caption, “No better source than the actual source,” insisting “I give my own damn exclusives” and teasing that they’d be talking about the reports on YouTube on Monday evening.

Monique and Chris tied the knot in 2012 and share three children together; sons Christopher, 9, and Chase, 3, and daughter Milani, 7.

Monique told ET in July that “RHOP” “saved” her marriage.

“People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don’t realize is that ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ actually in some ways saved my marriage,” she shared. “Chris and I, before we started filming that show, we were in a really rough place.

“We had lost all of the dating in our marriage,” she continued. “Once we started filming reality TV, it actually helped us because it forced us to date. So we were able to get out, just reignite that intimacy and be excited about each other. So I will not lie, season two ‘RHOP’ saved my marriage.”