HBO Max is teasing the fourth season of “Succession” in a newly released promo video for the network’s upcoming projects.

Footage of the returning series sees “Succession” patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) giving a spirited speech to his Waystar Royco employees “as the conglomerate is poised to be sold to tech founder Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård),” TV Line reports.

“We’re killing the opposition! I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder,” Logan shouts. “I love it here. I f**king love it!” While cousin Greg seems to be excited about it, the four Roy children appear the opposite.

In season 4 of the corporate satire, the “prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed,” as per the official synopsis. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The dark comedy’s third season concluded with Logan outplaying Kendall, Shiv and Roman as he completely cut them out of the family business. However, he appeared to receive help from Shiv’s husband Tom who, in the teaser above, seems to remain on Logan’s good side.

“Succession” will return in 2023 with 10 brand new episodes.