Kim Kardashian’s California home nearly got broken into over the weekend.

The reality star’s Hidden Hills mansion was targeted by an intruder who was able to initially sneak past community security when he punctured the first gated barrier, TMZ reports. However, the man named Deandre Williams didn’t get far when armed guards, who manage the gated neighbourhood’s early detection system, noticed activity picked up by motion detectors.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Deported Back To Canada

Thanks to the fast-acting security, Williams wasn’t able to reach Kardashian’s immediate property as he was caught near the main community entrance.

Upon being stopped, the almost-intruder put up a fight before he was arrested on the grounds around 11 a.m. PST on Saturday before being taken away by police. According to TMZ, Williams, who is reportedly known to the sheriff’s deputies in the area, is facing charges for battery and trespassing. He’s apparently been caught on the specific area’s surveillance camera in the past due to his infatuation with Kardashian.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against ‘Stalker’ Who Claims To Be In Love With Her

Elsewhere, sources told TMZ that this is the third stalking-related incident tied to the Skims mogul and her house — the previous occurrences unfolded in a similar manner by other trespassers.

It’s unclear if Kardashian or any of her children were home at the time of the disturbance, however the mom of four was spotted out with her son Saint following reports of the attempted break-in, as per the Daily Mail.