Ezra Miller appeared remotely in court Monday after being charged by Vermont State Police with felony burglary.

Miller pled not guilty to the charges after it was reported they’d stolen three bottles of liquor — gin, vodka, and rum — from Isaac Winokur’s pantry in August, Deadline reported.

The actor has been told to stay away from the neighbour, as well as being “prohibited from interacting with another Vermont resident, Aiden Early, as conditions of their release.”

If found guilty of the charges, Miller faces a maximum of 26 years behind bars and over $2,000 in fines.

Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady told “The Flash” star that they “can’t have any contact with Isaac Winokur or Aiden Early, either by phone, in person, email, text, posting on social media” and “can’t abuse or harass them as well.”

“We agree to those conditions,” Miller’s attorney, Lisa Skelkrot, said, while the actor added, “I do understand.”

The court appearance comes after Miller confirmed they’d entered treatment for what they say are “complex mental health issues” in August.

They released a statement via their representative to Variety late on Monday, August 15.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said, alluding to allegations of harassment, burglary, assault and abuse they’ve faced recently.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour,” they continued. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The “Fantastic Beasts” actor has also been embroiled in a series of other alarming scandals. In June, a report emerged that they are housing a young mother and her three children at their Vermont farm where guns and marijiuana are allegedly easily accessible. Also this year, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct on one occasion and harassment on the other.

The star pled no contest to the disorderly conduct charge and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs. They did not face any repercussions for the harassment charge as it was dismissed. Back in 2020, a video emerged that appeared to show Miller choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland.