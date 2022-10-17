Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” director Rian Johnson dropped a bit of a spoiler regarding Benoit Blanc’s sexuality at the London Film Festival press conference Sunday.

Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, reportedly lives with a man in the flick, with Johnson replying when asked if the character is queer: “Yes, he obviously is,” Insider stated.

The movie-maker added of the mystery actor who makes a cameo as Blanc’s lover in the flick: “And there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

READ MORE: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Starts With A Puzzling Invitation: Watch New Clip

Craig quipped: “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

The movie also stars Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista and more.

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Action-Packed Teaser For ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Ahead Of TIFF World Premiere

It’ll feature late actors Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury’s final performances, as well.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will be released in select theatres on a date to be announced before debuting Dec. 23 on Netflix.