Ana de Armas as Marta Cabrera and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in "Knives Out".

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” director Rian Johnson dropped a bit of a spoiler regarding Benoit Blanc’s sexuality at the London Film Festival press conference Sunday.

Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, reportedly lives with a man in the flick, with Johnson replying when asked if the character is queer: “Yes, he obviously is,” Insider stated.

The movie-maker added of the mystery actor who makes a cameo as Blanc’s lover in the flick: “And there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Craig quipped: “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

highlights of the #glassonion press conference: kathryn hahn declaring her love for greek salads & pulling a notting hill move and rian johnson saying gay rights – benoit blanc is officially queer! when I tell you that the whole room went wild #LFF pic.twitter.com/hdBBwNDmkG — stef (@freckledvixen) October 16, 2022

🚨BREAKING🚨 It looks like @rianjohnson has just confirmed that Benoit Blanc is gay, answering the question with an empathetic ‘yes’ 🏳️‍🌈 #LFF #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/oiVBNrBR91 — The Digital Fix (@thedigitalfix) October 16, 2022

The movie also stars Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista and more.

It’ll feature late actors Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury’s final performances, as well.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will be released in select theatres on a date to be announced before debuting Dec. 23 on Netflix.