Haitian musician Mikaben (born Michael Benjamin) plays guitar as he performs (as a special guest with Emeline Michel & her band) during the World Music Institute's 'Eritaj' ('Heritage') concert, in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, at Symphony Space, New York, New York, May 25, 2019.

Haitian singer Mikaben has suddenly passed away at the age of 41.

The musical artist, whose real name was Michael Benjamin, was performing in Paris on Oct. 15 when he abruptly collapsed on stage and died shortly after.

Videos of the shocking moment have been posted online, which sees the singer unexpectedly halting his performance as he makes his way towards the back of the stage where he then falls to the ground.

Medics immediately arrived to the scene where they performed CPR on the acclaimed musician. Startled fans were instructed to leave the concert venue as the medical team tried to revive Mikaben, but, he sadly passed away. The singer’s cause of death remains unknown.

The next day, Accor Arena, the venue where Mikaben performed his final show, took to social media to confirm his death.

“Last night during the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name died following a malaise on stage,” the arena tweeted, “despite the intervention of the emergency services.”

The singer, writer and producer is survived by his wife Vanessa Benjamin, who is currently pregnant with their third child, and the couple’s two children.

Since the devastating news broke, fans and Haitians around the globe have been paying tribute to Mikaben.

Haitian rapper and three-time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean is shocked over the death of his “good friend.”

“All I could remember was his smile,” Jean told the Miami Herald on Oct. 17. “This is one of the most influential and inspirational young artists of our generation.”

He also shared a throwback video of himself with Mikaben.

Singer Roberto Martino commented on Mikaben’s passing as well, telling the publication that he was “somebody I was working with for years and considered a brother, a good friend. We talked almost everyday. We have a chat together.

“Mika was one of the most talented artists that I had ever met in my life,” he added. “One of the most humble guys; you never heard him being mad or cursing at anybody. It’s just sad. Unbelievable.”

Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry also paid his respects, tweeting, “I’m shocked by the sudden death of the young and very talented artist Michael Benjamin ‘Mikaben.’ We have lost a major figure in Haitian music.

“The country and the Haitian youth have lost a beautiful soul,” he continued. “I extend my condolences to his family, friends and the music community as a whole.”