Canadian indie rock band Broken Social Scene were joined onstage by Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman for a riveting performance of their 2002 hit “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl”.

The band went out with a bang on Sunday as they concluded their “You Forgot It In People” tour, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough second album of the same name, which the ballad is featured on. During the group’s final stop at Webster Hall in New York City, founding member and singer Kevin Drew shared a heartfelt message with the crowd.

READ MORE: Anna Wintour Tells ‘Vogue”s ’73 Questions’ She Wants Meryl Streep To Play Her In A Broadway Musical

“Life is a beautiful, wonderful thing,” he said. “They try to tell you it’s something else, but it’s wonderful. It’s about the people you meet and spend your time with. We’ve been so blessed to spend our time with all kinds of wonderful people.

“I certainly have been blessed with amazing people in my life,” Drew continued. “This lady is one of them. The band loves her, she loves the band. We’re so blessed she came to the show tonight. Please give it up for Ms. Tracey Ullman, everybody!”

READ MORE: Meryl Streep Wants Her ‘Very Best Dearest Friend’ Tracey Ullman To Run For President

Little did the audience know that the comedic actress brought a special plus one. Shortly after Ullman and the band began singing “Anthems,” she unexpectedly invited her good friend Streep to the stage. Together, they all sang the song’s famed chorus: “Park that car, drop that phone, sleep on the floor, dream about me.”

Watch the iconic singalong in the video above.