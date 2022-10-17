Click to share this via email

Meet the new cast members of “The Real Housewives of New York City”.

Andy Cohen unveiled the latest ladies to join the show’s reboot at BravoCon over the weekend.

Sai De Silva, who is the creative director of Scout the City, is among the cast, along with Ubah Hassan; a Somalian model and philanthropist who now lives in New York, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Introducing…THE NEW CAST OF #RHONY SEASON 14! 🍎 🏙 Sai De Silva

🏙 Ubah Hassan

🏙 Erin Lichy

🏙 Lizzy Savetsky

🏙 Jessel Taank

🏙 Brynn Whitfield

🏙 Jenna Lyons pic.twitter.com/C5sbGrzTZd — BravoCon (@BravoTV) October 16, 2022

Erin Dana Lichy, who was raised as one of five kids in a close-knit Israeli family, is also among the lineup. She owns her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl.

The rest of the cast consists of Jenna Lyons — the former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group — influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield.

The latest lineup is much more diverse than previous years, after Ebony K. Williams made her debut as the first Black housewife in the show’s history last year.

“The Real Housewives of New York” season 13 concluded in September, before Cohen announced the upcoming shake-up earlier this year.

The new season of “The Real Housewives of New York” will premiere on Bravo in 2023.