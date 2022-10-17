Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Rock is getting his country on.

On Monday, Dwayne Johnson appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, joining the host to perform a duet in tribute to a late country music icon.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson ‘Would Love To Win An Oscar One Day’

The duo sang Loretta Lynn’s classic “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin”, trading verses while being backed by Clarkson’s house band.

Lynn passed away earlier this month at age 90, after a career lasting 60 years in which she won three Grammys and became a country superstar.

In the comments on YouTube, fans were shocked and impressed with Johnson’s performance.

“This is unexpected, didn’t know Dwayne sang until now and loved his low voice that matches with Kelly’s high notes which she killed it once more. What a great tribute to the late Loretta Lynn :)” wrote one viewer.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Gets Maple Leafs Chant Wrong As He Makes Surprise Appearance At Toronto’s Home Opener

Another added, “His voice really actually fits that song. Who would have guessed Dwayne is a countryboy??”

Johnson has shown off his singing chops before, most notably with his role in the Disney movie “Moana”, for which he sang the fan favourite “You’re Welcome”.