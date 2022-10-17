Click to share this via email

James Corden is taking on a brand new role in Prime Video’s highly-anticipated series, “Mammals”.

The dark comedy sees the “Late Late Show” host starring as a chef named Jamie “whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling).”

Jamie Buckingham (James Corden), Amadine Buckingham (Melia Kreiling). Photo: Prime Video

According to the official synopsis, “Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also widen.”

The six-part series comes from award-winning writer Jez Butterworth and director Stephanie Laing.

“Mammals” launches exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, Nov. 11.