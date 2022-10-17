Jay Ellis doesn’t believe that a “Top Gun: Maverick” follow-up will be hitting screens anytime soon.

Ellis, who played Lieutenant Reuben “Payback” Fitch in the hit blockbuster, dashed hopes of a sequel during a new interview with People.

“I haven’t heard about it, so if you know something, tell me,” said the actor, while stepping out at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Oct. 15. “No, I don’t think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be.”

However, Ellis also said that the cast would “love” the opportunity to reunite for another “Top Gun” movie, if the opportunity ever presented itself.

“I mean, we would all love to work together. We’d love to do it again. We’d love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We’d love to be in the back F18s again,” he continued. “So if we’re lucky enough to do it again, I’m sure every single one of us would be there.”

In a recent chat with ET Canada, Ellis shared the biggest thing he took away from working with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise.

“He is such a student. Tom is not only making a movie Monday through Friday, but he’s watching a movie every night, he’s reading a script every night… he’s constantly soaking it all in,” he said.

“I think the thing I took with me the most is that this job, this career is absolutely amazing. I get to play make pretend for a living. It is crazy that I get to do that, and I love every single second of it. But the thing that I enjoy so much is learning more about it and growing with it. So that example that Tom set for us while filming ‘Top Gun’ was was amazing.”

