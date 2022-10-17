Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are welcoming their baby into the world with an outer space party.

In a heartwarming celebration with all their friends and family, the couple are pulled out all the stops with a NASA-themed baby shower.

Sharing photos from the event, Sean captioned his post, “Nothing more creative than creating a creation 🤲🏾🖤🌍”.

The carousel of photos shows Aiko looking celestial in a beautiful, tulle, ruffled gown with a matching halo hairband. Sean poses with her in a Burberry shirt, but in later photos changes into a beige suit to match with her.

Family and friends also join them to take pics in front of the Nasa rocket balloons and decorations.

He also shared a montage from the baby shower with the caption, “The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy 💙”.

The happy couple announced their pregnancy in July after photos of them in public emerged on TMZ.

Aiko and Sean have been together since 2016, after she filed for divorce from her ex, Dot Da Genius. She is also mother to her daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O’Ryan.