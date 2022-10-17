The stars of “Vanderpump Rules” are having their say on the connection between Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz.

While appearing at BravoCon 2022, the cast weighed in on the unexpected hookup that happened between their two co-stars at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Schwartz and Katie Maloney recently ended their decade-long relationship, while Leviss called-off her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021.

“I don’t know. She is homey-hopping a little bit,” said Kennedy about his ex-fiancée, while speaking to Us Weekly. “Oh, yeah. We’ll see how it unfolds on the season. But now it is real friendships. It’s real emotions. So that’s why it gets so deep.”

Discussing how her friendship with Maloney has changed, Leviss admitted, “[We are] not on the best terms. I can’t speak for her, but I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings.”

Meanwhile, Lala Kent teased, “Well because I know the behind-the-scenes story that you guys will see, it is up there with Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute‘s [hookup].”