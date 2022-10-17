Click to share this via email

The queen of disco-pop was introduced the new Queen Consort when Dua Lipa and Camilla both attended a star-studded event on Monday, Oct. 17.

The pair sparked up a conversation while stepping out at the 2022 Booker Prize ceremony.

Both Camilla and Dua looked beautiful as they happily chatted while wearing black gowns featuring lace detailing.

Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort meets English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa during the Booker Prize for Fiction 2022 awards ceremony. (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) — Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Camilla also met with actress Natascha McElhone who portrays Penny Knatchbull in Netflix’s “The Crown”.

It has been reported that season 5 of the series will show Prince Philip “pursuing an affair” with Knatchbull, who was a close friend of the late royal.

Camilla, Queen Consort meets actor Natascha McElhone at the 2022 Booker Prize for ceremony. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Camilla’s glamorous appearance at the Roundhouse in London was her second solo royal engagement since becoming Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth.