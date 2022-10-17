Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are hitting back against their children’s former nanny in a new joint statement.

The former couple spoke out together after the Daily Mail published an interview with the unnamed woman, which contained a series of bombshell accusations.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” said Wilde and Sudeikis in a statement shared with ET.

The pair, who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, continued, “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The nanny’s claims include allegations that Sudekis discovered Wilde had hooked up with Harry Styles after finding emails on her old Apple watch.

The anonymous woman also alleged that the “Ted Lasso” star threw himself in front of Wilde’s car in an attempt to stop her from going to see Styles.

Although she says she was fired by Sudekis after three years of working for the family, the nanny insists that she still has “sympathy” for the Emmy Award winning actor.

She added, “I feel for Jason because he really wanted to make things work, he tried. He left everything to go to therapy and to try harder to do better and it didn’t work out.”