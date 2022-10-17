Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin is reportedly “getting the changes” she needs for their marriage to work.

Flavin filed for divorce from the “Rocky” star in August after 25 years of marriage, however, the pair reconciled a month later.

“They have moved past many negative issues and are working hard to make their marriage work,” a source close to the couple told People. “They really don’t want a divorce. They both agree that they have issues. There is no blame.”

The source continued, “Everything is being dealt with in a very mature way and it seems to work. Jen is very happy. Sly is the love of her life. She was just frustrated and needed changes. She is getting those changes now. She loves that Sly is making an effort. She feels heard and appreciated.”

The update comes after Stallone and Flavin attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show alongside daughters Sophia and Sistine last week.

Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show. — (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Page Six reported that an order of abatement was filed, which effectively places their divorce proceedings on hold.

Previously, Flavin told People, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Stallone also issued a statement at the time, adding, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”