Jessica’s Simpson’s youngest daughter is following in her stylish momma’s footsteps.

Simpson took to Instagram over the weekend to share some photos of 3-year-old Birdie Mae Johnson wearing the cutest fall outfit.

The look featured a denim dress over a shirt and leggings printed in Halloween designs.

“Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ @jessicasimpsonstyle, @dolcegabbana, and @alexandermcqueen to entertain the school and fam with seasonal style this Halloween,” Simpson captioned the selection of adorable snaps.

Birdie celebrated her birthday at a Barbie-themed birthday party back in March.

Sharing photos from the lavish back, her proud mom wrote, “Birdie is everyone’s favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone. The perfect day for the perfect Bird.”