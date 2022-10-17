Jessica’s Simpson’s youngest daughter is following in her stylish momma’s footsteps.
Simpson took to Instagram over the weekend to share some photos of 3-year-old Birdie Mae Johnson wearing the cutest fall outfit.
READ MORE: Jessica Simpson Urges Fans ‘Don’t Be A Hater, Be A Roller Skater’ With New Line Of Roller Skates
The look featured a denim dress over a shirt and leggings printed in Halloween designs.
“Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ @jessicasimpsonstyle, @dolcegabbana, and @alexandermcqueen to entertain the school and fam with seasonal style this Halloween,” Simpson captioned the selection of adorable snaps.
Birdie celebrated her birthday at a Barbie-themed birthday party back in March.
READ MORE: Jessica Simpson Says Public Obsession With Her Weight ‘Hurts’
Sharing photos from the lavish back, her proud mom wrote, “Birdie is everyone’s favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone. The perfect day for the perfect Bird.”