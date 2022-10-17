Robert Irwin is remembering his dad Steve Irwin and sharing the powerful way in which he hopes to carry on the late wildlife expert’s legacy.

Steve tragically died from an injury caused by a stingray in 2006.

“I think what dad really showed the world was, of course, to have that appreciation for the natural world and to treat every living being on this planet as you would wish to be treated,” said Robert in a new interview with E! News. “I think that’s something that I’ll always carry with me.”

The Australian television personality continued, “I think that more than anything, I would hope that I really continue this message that life is short and we have to live every day to the fullest.”

Emphasizing the importance of kindness, the 18-year-old told the outlet, “We have to create as much positive change as we can for our environment and for our fellow humans as well. And just to treat one with kindness, and I think he exemplified that perfectly.”

Robert added, “I’ll always just feel so lucky that I had the most amazing dad in the world, who was literally a superhero.”