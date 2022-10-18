Meghan Markle spoke candidly about her time on NBC’s “Deal or No Deal” before chatting to Paris Hilton on the latest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast.

Meghan appeared on season 2 of the show as a “briefcase girl” back in 2006. However, looking back, she doesn’t have the fondest memories.

During the episode titled “Breaking Down ‘The Bimbo,'” Meghan said, “I ended up quitting the show,” because she wasn’t a fan of how the show made her feel, which was “not smart” despite being thankful for the job.

Meghan opened up about how the woman who was running the show would even tell her to “suck it in” before filming started.

She recalled, “I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype,” before sharing a clip defining the word “bimbo.”

Meghan insisted, “I was really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job that could pay my bills. I had income, I was part of the Union, I had health insurance, it was great,” but admitted: “There were times when I was on set at ‘Deal or No Deal’ and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the secretary of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain.

“Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite. I mean, you have to imagine, just to paint the picture for you, that before the tapings of the show, all the girls, we would line up.

“And there were different stations for having your lashes put on, or your extensions put in, or the padding in your bra.

“We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie cutter idea, of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”