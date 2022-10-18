Issa Rae got a special treat at Usher’s show.

On Saturday, the “Insecure” creator and star attended the singer’s Las Vegas residency, and he decided to personally serenade her with his song “Superstar”.

“Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you? Can I just serenade you a little bit?” Usher asked, sharing a clip from the performance on Instagram.

“Come on, we’re just gonna flip the whole show up,” he said, guiding Rae to the stage, “I want you to just sit right here with me.”

Rae was filled with joy as Usher sang for her, dancing together a bit onstage as the audience snapped photos.

In the comments on the video, fans cheered on the moment, including Kerry Washington, who wrote, “This brought me so much joy 😍😄🥰”

Usher kicked off his latest residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM back in July. He had previously done a successful, 20-week residency in 2021 at Caesar’s Palace.