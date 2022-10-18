Dating apps are not Camila Cabello’s thing.

On Tuesday, the “Havana” singer is on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, and she shares her experience trying to use a dating app to find romance.

“I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left,” she says.

“Why did it make you run away?” Barrymore asks.

Cabello explains, “Because the first guy that DM’ed me was like aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?”

The host points out, “You don’t know their intentions.”

“Yeah, you don’t know their intentions,” Cabello agrees. “But even that, I’m like I don’t even know, when you are just trying to make friends, you’re going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing.”

Cabello has most recently been linked to Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, though the two split in the fall of 2021 after dating publicly for more than two years.

