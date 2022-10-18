Emma Watson and Tom Felton don’t shy away from revealing how they feel about one another.

The “Harry Potter” stars have never dated, but Watson calls Felton her “soulmate” in the emotional foreword for his new memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

Watson writes, according to Glamour: “You know that person in your life who makes you feel seen? That person who is somehow a witness to all that unfolds? That person who knows—really knows—what is happening to you and what you’re going through without anything having to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton.”

She continues, “Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship. For more than twenty years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’ But what we have is far deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of.

“We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it. Sometimes it feels hard to live in world where people are quick to judge, to doubt, to question intentions. Tom doesn’t do that. I know that, even if I’ve made a mistake, he’ll understand my intention was good. I know that he’ll always believe me. Even when he doesn’t have the whole picture, he’ll never doubt that I’m coming from a good place and will have done my very best. That’s true friendship, and to be seen and loved like that is one of the great gifts of my life.”

The feelings are mutual, with Felton writing, according to the Daily Mail: “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear.

“That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

Watson has been open about her previous crush on Felton, with him being 15 with a girlfriend when he first found out about it, while Watson was 12.

Felton continues, “Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different.

“My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.

“I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… we were kindred spirits. I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”